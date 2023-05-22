No lese majeste changes in coalition MoU

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, hand raised, and leaders of seven other parties announce their intention to form a new government and back Mr Pita as the next prime minister, on May 18. (File photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The draft memorandum of understanding between the Move Forward Party (MFP) and its seven coalition allies does not include changing the lese majeste law, but does cover rewriting the constitution, ending the monopoly on alcoholic beverage production and relisting cannabis as a narcotic.

A source at MFP on Monday released a copy of a draft MoU the eight political parties planned to sign on Monday evening.

The draft said a new constitution would be drafted as soon as possible by people who would be directly elected.

The eight parties would pass a same-sex marriage law which, however, would not force compliance by people who consider it to be against their religion.

The parties would push for the reform of the bureaucracy, the police, the armed forces and the justice system.

They would replace mandatory military conscription with voluntary recruitment.

The parties would promote sustainable peace in southern border provinces, solve economic problems by increasing people's income, decentralise budgetary authority to local administrations and improve the financial liquidity of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The eight parties would terminate monopoly in all industries, including alcoholic drinks, restructure power tariffs to cut the cost of living and promote fair land ownership.

They would impose zero-based budgeting, introduce public welfare for people of all ages and quickly tackle narcotics.

The eight parties would have cannabis relisted as a kind of narcotic and introduce a law to regulate cannabis use.

They would support farmers in organising groups to better protect their interests, promote sustainable fisheries, promote workers' rights and improve the education system.

The parties would also solve problems relating to ultra-fine dust and greenhouse gases, promote the role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and keep the country's balanced stance with world powers.

To tackle corruption, the eight parties would agree to disclose information of all government organisations and eject any party members found involved in corruption.

The eight parties expected to sign the MoU are MFP, Pheu Thai, Prachachart, Thai Sang Thai, Seri Ruam Thai, Fair, Plung Sungkom Mai and Peu Thai Rumphlang.