Most foresee problems forming new govt coalition: poll

Leaders of eight parties led by the Move Forward Party signed a memorandum of understanding to serve as a guideline for collaboration between the coalition partners as they stepped closer to forming a new government on May 22. (Photo: VARUTH HIRUAYATHEB)

A majority of Thai people are harbour doubts about the ability of Move Forward and seven other parties to form a new government even though they command a majority of MPs - 313 - in the House of Representatives, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on May 24-26 on 1,352 people nationwide to compile their opinions on the ongoing attempt by the Move Forward, Pheu Thai, Prachachat, Thai Sang Thai, Seri Ruam Thai, Fair, Palang Sangkhom Mai and Peu Thai Rumphalang parties to form a coalition government with 313 MPs combined, more than half of the 500-member House of Representatives.



Asked whether they were had doubts that the new government could be formed, 67.83% of the respondents said "yes", citing many factors, including disagreements among them. They said the process was being marred by political games and uncertainty over how MPs and senators would vote when a joint sitting of Parliament was called to endorse the nomination of a new prime minister.



On the other side, 32.17% said they were not worried. They believed the eight parties, with Move Forward as the core, would be able to reach a settlement in a democratic process, with all showing respect to one another.



Asked whether they were confident the process of forming a new government would be smooth, 58.33% said they were not sure, while 41.67% said they were.