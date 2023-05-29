MFP begins push to decentralise

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, thanks supporters on Friday in Samut Prakan’s Bang Sao Thong district after talking with representatives of 40 labour unions at Bang Sao Thong municipality office about raising the minimum daily wage to 450 baht. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Move Forward Party (MFP) has sent a letter inviting the Association of Provincial Administrative Organisations for talks on decentralisation of power this Thursday.

In the letter signed by leader Pita Limjaroenrat, the party said decentralisation to ensure that local administrative bodies can deliver public services more efficiently is one of the MFP's priorities.

The party plans to begin the process as soon as its alliance succeeds in forming a government and it is already seeking input from the provincial administrative organisations to drive the policy forward, said the letter.

Associations have been asked to send representatives to the talk on Thursday at the National Municipal Association of Thailand in Bangkok.

Boonchu Chansuwan, chairman of the PAO association, on Sunday welcomed the MFP-led bloc's plans which include elections of provincial governors.

One of the 23 items in the memorandum signed by the eight parties was an agreement to strive for decentralisation of power and budget allocations to enable local bodies to respond to the needs of their communities better.

The MFP policy includes elections of provincial governors, scrapping the so-called regional administration system, fair allocation of budget and public scrutiny of local organisations.

Meanwhile, Mr Pita on Sunday vowed to tackle "highway sticker bribes" in a post accompanying a photo of him holding talks with the land transport association on corruption.

He said MFP list-MP-designate Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn will spearhead a campaign to stamp out corruption.

"Highway sticker bribes" involve transport companies paying authorities to turn a blind eye to trucks carrying loads beyond the legal limit.

The stickers on the vehicles prove payment at checkpoints along the routes.