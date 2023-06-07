Pita gets a head start on city problems

Team effort: Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat and Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt bump fists at a meeting to discuss ways in which City Hall and the proposed government being formed an work in sync. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Move Forward Party (MFP) leader and prime minister aspirant Pita Limjaroenrat has promised to work closely with City Hall to tackle 21 of Bangkok's major problems, including traffic congestion, flooding and air pollution.

The proposal was submitted to him during a meeting on Tuesday with Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt. Also present were most of the MFP's 32 MPs-elect for Bangkok as well as the Bangkok councillors, said Mr Chadchart.

The governor described his meeting with the leader of the MFP, which is leading the formation of a new coalition, as a good start for smooth cooperation between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the likely next government.

The MFP won 32 out of the 33 seats in the capital.

Mr Pita, meanwhile, said working seamlessly with the BMA is something he strives for.

"I have received suggestions which the governor alone couldn't get done effectively, and he is asking for cooperation from our 32 MPs-elect," he said.

In tackling the particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) dust problem, which involves controlling emissions from vehicles, for instance, the BMA only has authority over four-wheeled cars, while the power to control PM2.5 emissions from larger vehicles lies with related ministries, said Mr Pita.

At Tuesday's meeting, the MFP and the BMA agreed to set up a so-called Bangkok Transition Team to prepare the ground for turning agreements reached between them into action, said Mr Pita.

The MFP also informed Mr Chadchart about its intention to push 45 new laws, which also concern the BMA, through parliament. These include legislation that would mandate, for the first time, the election of Bangkok's district chiefs, according to the MFP leader.

In related news, Mr Chadchart has been urged by the MFP's Bangkok councillor for Yannawa district to transfer and formally investigate four BMA officials at Yannawa district office accused of manipulating the office's bidding procedure over rights to operate shops at schools in the district.

Mr Chadchart, however, admitted that at this point in time, there was no evidence to prove the alleged malfeasance had taken place.

"A probe is needed to find out more about the alleged misconduct to ensure fairness for all sides," the governor said.

Putthipat Thanyathammanon, the Bangkok councillor who is calling for the investigation, said he had received information about the alleged misconduct from a number of members of the public as well as officials working on the premises.