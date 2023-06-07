Thaksin's planned return 'depends on situation'

Country must first be free of conflict, says daughter Paetongtarn

Red-shirt United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) supporters hold a birthday party for ousted prime minister Thaksin Shinawtra, with a life-sized photo, in Bangkok on July 26, 2016, when he turned 67. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra still plans to return in July but when this will actually happen depends on the situation in the country, his daughter Paetongtarn "Ung-ing" Shinawatra said on Wednesday.

Thaksin was making progress in preparing for his return, and this might include liaising with the relevant government agencies, Ms Paetongtarn said at Pheu Thai Party headquarters.

Her family was also preparing for his return "in terms of convenience and safety", Ms Paetongtarn said.

"Many forms of reception are being prepared because it is not known what will be required, or happen," she said.

The family also awaited Thaksin's instructions on what else should be done in readiness for his return, said Ms Paetongtarn, leader of the "Pheu Thai family".

For the time being, the schedule for his return remained unchanged for July. "However, it also depends on the political and national situation," she said.

"His return is important. I'd like him to return when the timing is good and free of conflict. Suitability is a priority," she said.

Upon his return, Thaksin would enter the justice system regardless of what government is in power, she said.

Thaksin was overthrown by a military coup on Sept 19, 2006, while he was overseas. He has since lived in self-imposed exile, except for a brief visit to Thailand in 2008.

During his absence from the country, the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions sentenced him to a total of 12 years imprisonment in four cases.

In the first case, the court found him guilty of abuse of power in his then-wife Khunying Potjaman's purchase of state-owned land in Ratchadapisek area for less than the market value. In October 2008, he was sentenced to two years in prison. The 10-year statute of limitations on the court ruling expired in October 2018.

In the second case, Thaksin was sentenced to two years in prison after he was found guilty of malfeasance in a case concerning the two- and three-digit lottery.

In the third case, Thaksin was handed down three years in rison for abusing his position by authorising loans totaling 4 billion baht to Myanmar by the Export-Import Bank of Thailand. The loans were used to buy equipment from a telecoms firm owned by his family.

In the fourth case, the former prime minister was sentenced to five years in prison when the court found him guilty of using nominees to hold shares in Shin Corp. The law prohibits any political office holder from owning shares in a telecommunications company.

The statutes of limitation for the court decisions on the second, third and fourth cases have not expired.