Rally asks senators not to vote for anti-monarchist parties

A woman holds up a banner with the message "We love the King" during the rally outside parliament on Monday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

About 100 people in yellow shirts gathered outside parliament on Monday and submitted a letter asking senators not to vote in support of any political party with anti-monarchist policies.

They were led by Prayoon Chitphet and came from many different provinces. They arrived in front the parliament building about 8am. They said they were gathering to show their allegiance to HM the King, and to give moral support to senators. They said the rally was apolitical and would be non-violent.

Mr Prayoon and a few core representatives were allowed to submit their letter to senators Akanit Muensawat and Taweesak Wattanapornmongkol.

In the letter, they asked senators not to vote for any political party with a policy of abolishing the monarchy. Mr Prayoon said people who loved the monarchy were ready to turn out by the millions should there be any move in that direction.



Gen Akanit told the group's representatives he, as chairman of the senate committee on local administrative affairs, could speak on behalf of all senators in saying they would adhere firmly to their support for the nation, religion and the monarchy. He told them that senators were mature enough to make the right decisions.

Questioned later by reporters about how he thought senators would vote in the selection of the new prime minister, Gen Akanit said it was too soon to say as the Election Commission had yet to officially announce the results of the general election.

Gen Akanit said he had not been approached by a representative of the Move Forward Party to vote for Pita Limjaroenrat as prime minister. He personally knew core members of every party and was open to all opinions, the senator said.