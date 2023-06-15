Clock ticking for Suwichak

Digital clocks hang on the parliament wall displaying world times in August 2013. (File photo)

The National-Anti Corruption Commission (NACC) is preparing to proceed with a criminal case against the House of Representatives' former secretary-general Suwichak Nakwatcharachai for his alleged involvement in irregularities in procuring overpriced clocks worth 15.4 million baht for parliament in 2013.

A source at the NACC said a recent board meeting found grounds to the allegation that Mr Suwichak was involved in graft in the clock procurement case.

Mr Suwichak was among parliamentary officials who helped Equipment Co win the bid by fixing the specs of its Bodet clock, even though the company did not register for the clock properly.

The NACC found documents used in the bid, including a performance certification and a contract with a price offer, had been forged.

Moreover, the company did not import clocks from a distributor but rather from Precious Time Trading, which was also competing for the bid.

Mr Suwichak will not face disciplinary action as he had already been discharged from the House.

However, the NACC will file a lawsuit against him with the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct.