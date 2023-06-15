More proof needed for Saksayam's case

Saksayam: 54 ex-MPs filed charge

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday asked all parties involved in the assets concealment case lodged against suspended Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob to submit additional evidence to support their allegations.

The request was made as the court has decided to proceed with the case against Mr Saksayam. The charge against him was filed by 54 former MPs.

The petitioners alleged Mr Saksayam concealed shares he had in Burijarearn Construction Limited Partnership, which afforded him power to control the firm. The law prohibits a cabinet minister from having such a stake in a commercial firm.

The court judge on Wednesday discussed the evidence submitted by both sides and suggested any additional evidence which might be useful for the cross-examination should be lodged.

The case was admitted by the Constitutional Court on March 3. Mr Saksayam was immediately suspended from his ministerial duty pending the court's ruling.

Massage parlour tycoon-turned-whistleblower Chuvit Kamolvisit had accused Mr Saksayam of helping Burijarearn Construction secure concessions in 40 Transport Ministry projects between 2020 and 2022 and also for alleged collusion with the Bhumjaithai Party, of which Mr Saksayam serves as secretary-general.

Mr Saksayam became one of the main targets of the opposition during a parliamentary debate early this year.

According to the opposition, Burijarearn Construction was established in 1996, with 80% of its shares held by the Chidchob family.

Newin Chidchob, chairman of Buriram United football team, is co-founder of the party.

Mr Saksayam quit being a shareholder when he entered politics in 1997, only to regain the shares and become a major shareholder in 2015.

The firm, which has a registered capital of 120 million baht, was awarded construction projects worth 440 million baht between 2015 and 2017.

Before the 2019 election, he transferred his shares worth 119.4 million baht to a nominee, the opposition said.

The minister has rejected the share concealment allegations, saying that a friend bought the company's shares and there was proof of the money transfer.