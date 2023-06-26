Section
Warong braced for ruling in MFP's B24m defamation case
Thailand
Politics

Warong braced for ruling in MFP's B24m defamation case

published : 26 Jun 2023 at 16:27

writer: Post Reporters

Warong Dechgitvigrom, centre, leads Thai Pakdee Party list candidates to register ahead of the May 14 general election, at Bangkok City Hall on April 4. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
Warong Dechgitvigrom, centre, leads Thai Pakdee Party list candidates to register ahead of the May 14 general election, at Bangkok City Hall on April 4. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thai Pakdee Party leader Warong Dechgitvigrom says he will accept the court's scheduled decision in a 24 million baht defamation lawsuit brought against him by the Move Forward Party, even though he may end up being jailed or bankrupted.

On Sunday, Dr Warong posted on his Facebook page saying, "Move Forward Party's Pita Limjaroenrat sued me for defamation, demanding 24 million baht compensation for the damage. The Criminal Court at Ratchada has set (June) 28, 9am, to deliver its judgement."

Many people posted comments giving him their support.

On Monday, Dr Warong again posted, saying: "Thank you all for the moral support. If I were to be jailed or declared bankrupt because I have fought against insurrection and separatism, I would not say a word but would continue to fight. See you at the Criminal Court at Ratchada on (June) 28."

On Feb 11, 2021, Nathawut Buaprathum, a deputy leader of the Move Forward Party and now a list MP, filed two lawsuits in the name of the party with the Criminal Court on Ratchadapisek road. One lawsuit was against Dr Warong and the other against Nathaporn Toprayoon, a former adviser to the Ombudsman. The two were charged with defaming and making false accusations against the party in violation of Section 101 of the Political Party Act of 2017.

In the case against Dr Warong, the Thai Pakdee Party leader was accused of causing damage to the Move Forward Party during a media interview and in a posting on Facebook on Jan 20, 2021 and Feb 3, 2021.  The party demanded from him 24 million baht in compensation. The court was also asked to order Dr Warong to stop causing further damage.

The court set this Wednesday, June 28, at 9am, to pass judgement in Dr Warong's case.

