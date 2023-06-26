Move Foward's Pita urged to reveal details of land sale

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat meets supporters in Lampang province on June 14 and thanked them for their support in the May 14 general election. (Photo: Move Forward Party)

Political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana on Monday called on Move Forward Party (MFP) leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat to disclose details involving the sale of a 14-rai land plot he owned in Prachuap Khiri Khan's Pran Buri district.

The move followed media reports by Isra News Agency that claimed Mr Pita recently sold the land for 6.5 million baht although the plot was listed to be worth 18 million baht in an asset and debt declaration he submitted to the anti-graft agency in 2019.

Mr Ruangkrai, who is also member of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), said he sent a letter to the MFP leader to provide more information about the transaction to fulfil the constitutional requirements for a minister.

He said the MFP leader is seeking the prime minister's post and so should prove he has the qualification listed in Section 160(4) of the charter, which says a minister must have a track record of honesty.

Among information Mr Ruangkrai asked from Mr Pita was the land sale contract, the receipt, the estimated price, payment of land transfer fees, personal income tax and a copy of the land ownership paper.

The PPRP member also wanted to know if Mr Pita had paid brokerage fees for the transaction and authorised anyone to carry out the transaction on his behalf. Mr Ruangkrai also asked if the land plot was sold at the stated price.

Early this month, Mr Ruangkrai petitioned the Election Commission (EC) to look into the land plot and asked the poll agency to seek information regarding Mr Pita’s assets and debts declaration from the National Anti-Corruption Commission for use in the probe.

The Senate committee on political development and public participation also said last week it has launched a further probe into Mr Pita’s qualifications and his eligibility to contest the May 14 election and was seeking information related to Mr Pita’s assets and debt, which it said are linked to his qualifications.

The Constitutional Court dissolved Move Forward’s predecessor party, Future Forward, after ruling that a loan from its leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit was a donation. Mr Thanathorn was banned from politics for 10 years.