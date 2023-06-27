Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Pita urged to reveal details of land sale
Thailand
Politics

Pita urged to reveal details of land sale

published : 27 Jun 2023 at 09:21

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana
Political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana

Political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana on Monday called on Move Forward Party (MFP) leader and prime minister candidate Pita Limjaroenrat to disclose details involving the sale of a 14-rai land plot he owned in Prachuap Khiri Khan's Pran Buri district.

The move followed media reports by Isra News Agency which claimed Mr Pita recently sold the land for 6.5 million baht, although the plot was listed as being worth 18 million baht in an assets and debts declaration he submitted to the anti-graft agency in 2019.

Mr Ruangkrai, who is also a member of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), said he sent a letter to the MFP leader to provide more information about the transaction to fulfil a constitutional requirement for a minister.

He said the MFP leader is seeking to become the prime minister, and so should prove he has the qualification listed in Section 160(4) of the charter, which says a minister must have a track record of honesty.

Among the information Mr Ruangkrai asked from Mr Pita was the land sale contract, the receipt, the estimated price, payment of land transfer fees, personal income tax, and a copy of the land ownership paper.

The PPRP member also wanted to know if Mr Pita had paid brokerage fees for the transaction and authorised anyone to carry out the transaction on his behalf.

Mr Ruangkrai also raised the question of whether the land was sold at the stated price.

Early this month, Mr Ruangkrai petitioned the Election Commission to look into the land plot and asked the poll agency to seek information regarding Mr Pita's assets and debts declaration from the National Anti-Corruption Commission for use in the probe.

The Senate committee on political development and public participation also said last week it had launched a further probe into Mr Pita's qualifications and his eligibility to contest the May 14 election, and it was seeking information related to Mr Pita's assets and debts.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (11)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

House now has only 499 MPs

The House of Representatives now has 499 members, one short of the full complement of 500, following Moe Forward list-MP Nateepat Kulsetthasitha's formal conviction and sentencing for drunk driving two days after the general election.

11:44
Business

Exports drop 4.6% in May

Thailand's customs-based exports in May contracted 4.6% from a year earlier, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.

10:42
Thailand

Killed student's kin get insurance money

The Education Ministry has distributed life insurance money and other financial assistance to the family members of a Mathayom Suksa 6 student who was killed when a fire extinguisher exploded during a fire drill at his Bangkok school on Friday.

10:04