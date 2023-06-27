Pita urged to reveal details of land sale

Political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana

Political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana on Monday called on Move Forward Party (MFP) leader and prime minister candidate Pita Limjaroenrat to disclose details involving the sale of a 14-rai land plot he owned in Prachuap Khiri Khan's Pran Buri district.

The move followed media reports by Isra News Agency which claimed Mr Pita recently sold the land for 6.5 million baht, although the plot was listed as being worth 18 million baht in an assets and debts declaration he submitted to the anti-graft agency in 2019.

Mr Ruangkrai, who is also a member of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), said he sent a letter to the MFP leader to provide more information about the transaction to fulfil a constitutional requirement for a minister.

He said the MFP leader is seeking to become the prime minister, and so should prove he has the qualification listed in Section 160(4) of the charter, which says a minister must have a track record of honesty.

Among the information Mr Ruangkrai asked from Mr Pita was the land sale contract, the receipt, the estimated price, payment of land transfer fees, personal income tax, and a copy of the land ownership paper.

The PPRP member also wanted to know if Mr Pita had paid brokerage fees for the transaction and authorised anyone to carry out the transaction on his behalf.

Mr Ruangkrai also raised the question of whether the land was sold at the stated price.

Early this month, Mr Ruangkrai petitioned the Election Commission to look into the land plot and asked the poll agency to seek information regarding Mr Pita's assets and debts declaration from the National Anti-Corruption Commission for use in the probe.

The Senate committee on political development and public participation also said last week it had launched a further probe into Mr Pita's qualifications and his eligibility to contest the May 14 election, and it was seeking information related to Mr Pita's assets and debts.