Prawit doesn't rule out being nominated for PM

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon smiles at reporters when he arrives at Government House on Tuesday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Palang Pracharath leader Prawit Wongsuwon on Tuesday would neither confirm nor rule out the possibility he could be nominated as the next prime minister.

Reporters at Government House asked whether he was ready for the possibility his name could be put forward as the next prime minister when the joint parliament votes to decide the matter.

"There has not been any discussion to that stage. Let's just wait," said Gen Prawit, who is senior deputy prime minister in the caretaker cabinet.

Gen Prawit looked cheerful when he arrived at Government House on Tuesday, following his trip to Britain last week.

He said he went there for medical treatment, and denied the rumour he met former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra there.

He said he had not seen Thaksin for 18 years, nor had he spoken to him by phone.

Gen Prawit was tightlipped when reporters asked about speculation that if he were nominated for prime minister it would attract votes of support from senators, allay any fears of a coup and arrange for the return of Thaksin.

He also declined to comment when asked who, as prime minister, could break the political deadlock.

Palang Pracharath won 40 seats at the general election. He is the party's sole list-MP.