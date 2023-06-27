Inquiry into allegation judges demanded B175m bribe

Thirty-nine members of the People's Democratic Reform Committee led by Suthep Thaugsuban, centre, arrive at the Criminal Court on Feb 24, 2021, to hear judgement. They were charged with rebellion over the street rallies to oust the Yingluck Shinawatra government in 2013-2014. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

A fact-finding committee has been set up to investigate an allegation by a core member of the former People's Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) that two senior judges of the Court of Appeal demanded 175 million baht to clear him of all charges over the street rallies against the government of Yingluck Shinawatra in 2013-2014, the Office of the Judiciary announced.

Judiciary spokesman Sorawit Limparangsi said in a statement dated June 26 that the inquiry panel was set up under an order issued by Chuchai Wiriyasunthornwong, president of the Appeal Court.

Mr Sorawit said Mr Chuchai took this action in response to a report by Isara news agency.

Isara reported that in early June Chotiwat Luangprasert, the Supreme Court president, issued an order to set up a committee to investigate a petition for justice filed with the Court of Justice by a core member of the PDRC.



The petition related to the Criminal Court's ruling on Feb 24, 2021 on a case in which 39 PDRC members, led by Suthep Thaugsuban, were charged with rebellion and other offences in connection with the street rallies to oust the government of Yingluck Shinawatra in 2013-2014.



In this case, the Criminal Court found 15 PDRC core members guilty as charged and sentenced them to prison terms without suspension. The 15 took their case to the Appeal Court.



The petitioner, who was not named, said while the court was considering the case two high-level Appeal Court judges demanded a sum of money from him, claiming they could talk to a panel of judges who were close to a "higher-up" to clear him of all the charges so that he would not have to later take the case to the Supreme Court.

They initially demanded 175 million baht, but the amount was lowered to 49 million baht and then 35 million baht at subsequent talks. The judges wanted the payment made by Sept 30, 2022 - before the "higher-up" retired, the petitioner alleged.

According to Mr Sorawit, after the petition was filed with the Court of Justice the president of the Appeal Court, not the Supreme Court as earlier reported by Isara news, had ordered the setting up of a committee to investigate.

The investigation results would be reported to the Supreme Court president, in line with official procedure, Mr Sorawit said.



In this case, 39 PDRC members were charged with rebellion under Section 91 of the Criminal Code and some other offences.



The Criminal Court sentenced 15 of them to imprisonment, without suspension, and 12 were given suspended jail terms. The other 12 were acquitted.