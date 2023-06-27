Ambassador denies US conspired with any political party

US ambassador Robert Godec and army chief-of-staff Gen Thitichai Tianthong attend a joint press conference in February to announce this year’s Cobra Gold multinational military exercise. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

The United States ambassador to Thailand has denied the US conspired with any particular political party or interfered in the May 14 general election.

Ambassador Robert Godec said on Tuesday that the US was ready to work with all Thai political parties.

He was responding to allegations made by conservative groups that Washington was involved in a political conspiracy to interfere in the general election.

He said Washington had shown it could work with Thai governments from all political poles, and never gave support to any party or politician in particular.

The US government looked forward to working with the new Thai government, regardless of what political parties formed it, Mr Godec said.

Asked about the controversial plan to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese majeste law, he said that was an internal affair of Thailand and the US government always repected Thailand's highest institution.

The election-winning Move Forward Party says it will attempt to amend the law if it leads the new government.

The ambassador also denied claims made by prominent conservative figures that the US planned a military base in Thailand or was negotiating with any party in the country.