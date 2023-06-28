Wissanu plays down court's MFP query

Parliamentary posse: Pita Limjaroenrat leads 150 other Move Forward Party MPs to receive their certification from the Election Commission at parliament on Tuesday. The House of Representatives is due to hold its first meeting on July 3 and elect the new House speaker at the following day. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam on Tuesday played down the Constitutional Court's decision to seek an update from the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) on a petition against the Move Forward Party (MFP) for allegedly attempting to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.

The request is standard procedure as the OAG is required to inform the court of its decision 15 days after receiving the petition, said Mr Wissanu.

The deputy premier added it is premature at this stage to discuss the possibility of the petition eventually leading to the dissolution of the MFP.

And even if the court later agrees to hear this petition, Mr Wissanu said, the case will not affect the upcoming parliamentary vote to select a new prime minister as the matter directly concerns the MFP, not MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat individually.

This means the case would not lead to Mr Pita being suspended as an MP pending the court's consideration of the case, said Mr Wissanu.

The MFP's policy on Section 112 of the Criminal Code, better known as the lese majeste law, is an attempt to overthrow the constitutional monarchy and, therefore, a breach of Section 49, according to Theerayut Suwankesorn, who filed the petition.

Mr Theerayut is a lawyer already known by many for his defence of Suwit Thongprasert, an ex-activist monk formerly known as Phra Buddha Isara.

Deputy OAG spokesman Kosolwat Inthachanyong insisted the OAG had not sat on the petition.

The OAG has yet to receive a number of required documents from related organisations and agencies which may have considerable bearing on its final decision, added Mr Kosolwat.

Wissanu: Request in normal procedure

Mr Pita, meanwhile, said he was not worried about this petition at all and that the MFP will not soften its stance on amending Section 112.

He also warned senators not to use his party's intention to amend the lese majeste law as an excuse to block his bid for prime minister because that would pit the higher institution against the people.

Mr Pita told parliament yesterday that any attempt to cite the MFP's plan to amend Section 112 to prevent him becoming prime minister was a concern.

"That is tantamount to letting the people's voice clash directly with the institution. It is inappropriate and dangerous," Mr Pita said while leading his party's new MPs to report to the House secretariat.

"Section 112 has been used as a political tool against people with different opinions, and that does no good for any institution," he said.

The leader of the biggest party confirmed that he would maintain the system of constitutional monarchy in Thailand.

"Many parties still misunderstand. An amendment is not a repeal of the law. There have been talks with senators, and they are starting to understand that to maintain the constitutional monarchy, there must be suitable changes at a time when Thailand is in a period of transition," Mr Pita said.

Asked to comment on senators who announced they would not vote for him as prime minister, Mr Pita said he hoped they would adhere to the principle of not going against the people's voice. His party won 151 House seats in the May 14 general election, more than any other party.

To become prime minister, Mr Pita needs the support of a majority of the 750 members of the whole parliament -- at least 376 votes, which he says he is confident of getting.