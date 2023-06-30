Prayut won't talk politics

PM says he will focus only on fulfilling caretaker duties until new government is in place

Caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha waves off reporters’ questions as he prepares to enter a cabinet meeting at Government House on June 13. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says he will no longer make political comments in order to avoid being drawn into conflicts, and will concentrate only on his caretaker role until the new government is in place.

Gen Prayut made the comment in response to persistent questioning by reporters about political topics on Friday.

Among them was a question about whether Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, leader of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, had resigned as the prime minister’s secretary-general.

Gen Prayut said he had not talked to Mr Pirapan, who is now a UTN list MP. He and Gen Prayut were the party’s candidates for prime minister in the May 14 election.

Asked whether Mr Pirapan had told him when he would resign, Gen Prayut said, “I don’t know. It’s his business.”

He went on: “I would like to make it clear today that I have to keep away from politics. So, don’t ask me about politics.

“The opening of parliament is drawing near. His Majesty the King will preside over the opening of parliament on July 3. After that there will be the selection of the House speaker and then the prime minister.

“I have to step back. I will concentrate only on the work of the caretaker government during the remaining time to maintain the country’s stability in terms of the economy, finances and international relations.

“Politics is a matter for those in politics. I don’t want to get involved in it, otherwise there may be conflicts. I will perform my duties to the best of my ability until the new government is in place.”

The declaration did not stop reporters from asking yet more politically charged questions.

They included a request for his opinion on a proposal by Rangsiman Rome, a Move Forward Party list MP, to change the national day to June 24, the anniversary of the 1932 Siamese revolution, from June 5, the birthday of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great.

“You know the answer. Why ask?” the caretaker prime minister replied.

Asked whether the UTN would join the formation of a new government, Gen Prayut said: “I’m not answering a question on politics.”

But the questions kept coming anyway. Had he talked to Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, the Palang Pracharath Party leader?

“I have not talked to anyone,” he said.