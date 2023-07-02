Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Don't lament Pirapan quitting, says UTN
Thailand
Politics

Don't lament Pirapan quitting, says UTN

published : 2 Jul 2023 at 06:29

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Pirapan: Steps down as UTN leader
Pirapan: Steps down as UTN leader

The United Thai Nation (UTN) Party has called on its supporters not to feel disappointed by party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga's decision to resign as a list MP to concentrate on his duty as the prime minister's secretary-general.

UTN secretary-general Akanat Promphan said on Twitter on Saturday that Mr Pirapan chose to relinquish the MP post so he could serve Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, whom he holds in high esteem.

The UTN leader's decision to step down as MP came after Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, also a legal expert, said Mr Pirapan won't need to quit as the PM's secretary-general until the swearing-in of MPs.

Gen Prayut is adviser to the UTN.

Although the law forbids an MP from concurrently holding public office, an MP's status is not made official until the swearing-in process is complete, according to Mr Wissanu.

Mr Akanat on Saturday said he believed Mr Pirapan had considered well his resignation as MP before formally making the announcement.

The person moving up the list to take Mr Pirapan's place is Anucha Burapachaisri, the government spokesman.

Mr Pirapan will retain the PM's secretary-general post until Gen Prayut's successor as PM is sworn in, a process that could take several weeks.

Although parliament's election of a new prime minister is expected to take place on July 13, formalising the premiership and the appointment of a new cabinet will take time.

On Friday, Mr Pirapan, also a UTN prime ministerial candidate, posted a message on social media pledging to serve Gen Prayut until the rest of his time as prime minister is up.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Pheu Thai criticises lukewarm reaction to House speaker plan

The wrangle over the House speaker position has taken a new turn as the Pheu Thai Party may not be so keen on the Move Forward Party filling the role after all.

07:20
Thailand

Freshwater shortage hits Samui

SURAT THANI: Koh Samui is facing a shortage of freshwater due to a lack of rainfall and increased water demand.

07:02
Thailand

House speaker row hurts coalition unity

Academics and politicians believe the battle for the House speaker position between the Pheu Thai Party and the Move Forward Party will undermine unity.

06:36