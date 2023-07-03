Police on alert ahead of today's opening of parliament

Supporters of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration rally in front of the parliament on May 23, calling on senators to vote for Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat as prime minister. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Three city police stations have been readied to detain suspects should there be any protest violence during important political activities planned this month, including Monday's opening of the new parliament at 5pm.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has prepared facilities at Thung Song Hong, Chalongkrung and Chorakhe Noy police stations.

In an order issued on June 29, the MPB said reliable reports indicated that groups of people with different political opinions planned to rally at many spots in Bangkok in the month of July. These groups had a tendency to violence, in breach of the Public Assembly Act (2015) and related laws.

Should there be any arrests, the suspects would be detained at Thung Song Hong, Chalongkrung or Chorakhe Noy police stations.



These facilities would be temporarily used for this purpose from July 1-31, or until it was certain the situation had returned to normal. The operation would be coordinated by Pol Col Wichai Daengpradap, deputy chief of the MPB's investigation division.



On Monday, His Majesty the King will preside over the opening of the new parliament at 5pm. The event will be attended by the caretaker prime minister and cabinet, president of the Supreme Court, heads of independent agencies, members of the House of Representatives and senators.



The House of Representatives will then convene on Tuesday to select the House speaker and two deputies.