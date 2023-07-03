HM King opens parliament

His Majesty the King opened the new parliament on Monday evening and encouraged members to have conscience, wisdom and honesty for the public interest and prosperity.

His Majesty the King, accompanied by Her Majesty the Queen, stood before attendees including members of parliament and members of the caretaker government. They sang the royal anthem for Their Majesties the King and Queen at both their arrival at and departure from the parliament.

During the opening ceremony, His Majesty the King advised members of the parliament to always be aware they were representatives of people throughout the country to pass laws for the government to use in national administration.

"How the nation will prosper depends on your conscience, wisdom, abilities, honesty and purity in your work based most importantly on the interest of the nation and the public. If all of you are always aware of this, you can successfully perform duties that are truly for the prosperity of people and the nation," His Majesty the King said.