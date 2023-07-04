Move Forward, Pheu Thai share deputy speaker positions

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, left, and party MP for Phitsanulok Padipat Suntiphada, who was elected the first deputy House speaker, prepare to give press interviews after the parliament session on Tuesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Move Forward Party MP Padipat Suntiphada was elected first deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and Pheu Thai MP Pichet Chuamuangphan second speaker on Tuesday.

Wan Muhamad Noor Matha Matha, 79, leader of the Prachachat Party, was the sole nominee for the post of House speaker on Tuesday and was earlier declared elected without a vote being called.

There was one other contender for first deputy speaker, Witthaya Kaewparadai, a list-MP of the United Thai Nation Party (UTN). In the secret ballot, Mr Padipat (MFP, Phitsanulok) received 312 votes and Mr Witthaya 105 votes.

There were 496 members in the chamber for the voting. There were 77 abstentions and two invalid ballots, Interim House Speaker Virote Pao-in, who was in the chair, announced the results.

Mr Padipat, 42, a veterinarian by profession, became first deputy House speaker.

The UTN and other parties expected to be in the opposition bloc had a combined 187 votes. However, Mr Witthaya received only 105.

Voting for second deputy speaker then followed. List MP Pol Col Thawee Sodsong (Prachachat Party) nominated Mr Pichet (Pheu Thai, Chiang Rai) for the post.

Mr Pichet, 60, was the only nominee. He then outlined his vision for the position, as required by parliamentary regulations.

The Chiang Rai MP said he would make five provincial branches of the parliament accessible to local people. He would extend the time allowed each MP during grievance debates in parliament, from 2 minutes to 3 minutes, so voters' problems would be better addressed.

He would also encourage MPs to improve their potential to develop the country, restore the dignity of the House, and balance the power of the executive and the judicial branches.

The House adjourned at 1.51pm.

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat said later the 312 votes received by Mr Padipat reflected the unity among the eight coalition parties, with no MPs breaking ranks.

The MFP’s candidate for prime minister said the voting for House speaker and the two deputies boded well for his chances of becoming prime minister. The coalition parties wanted to form the next government as soon as possible, and get down to solving people’s problems.

The MFP and the two deputy speakers had talked with House Speaker Noor Matha about pushing forward with progressive liquor reform and marriage equality bills and other legislation, including some granting of amnesty, and following the advice His Majesty the King gave when opening the new parliament on Monday, he said.