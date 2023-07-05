Prachachat board dissolved as Wan takes up new post

Wan Muhamad Noor Matha of the Prachachat Party. (File photo)

The resignation of Wan Muhamad Noor Matha as leader of the Prachachat Party after he was elected as the new House speaker on Tuesday has left the party leader's position vacant and resulted in the party's board being automatically dissolved.

The party will have to find a new leader and appoint a new board, said Tawee Sodsong, a Prachachat list MP who now serves as acting secretary-general of the party.

He was speaking after Mr Wan was elected the new House speaker on Tuesday.

A source from the party said Mr Wan had tendered his resignation on Monday after the Move Forward Party (MFP) and Pheu Thai Party had both agreed to nominate him for the role of House speaker.

Under the constitution, a House speaker is required to maintain political neutrality by not holding a position in any political party.

Worawi Makudi, an acting party deputy leader, now also serves as an acting party leader, said the same source.

Pol Col Tawee dismissed rumours that someone has already been chosen to succeed Mr Wan, saying the party had yet to discuss the matter.

On Wednesday, a meeting has been convened among key party figures to discuss the selection of a new board and the date for organising the party's next general assembly, which is when its new leader will be chosen, said Pol Col Tawee.