Aspirant PM Pita's wealth has dropped B41m

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat meets leaders of his coalition allies at his party's head office on Sunday. (Pool photo)

Aspiring prime minister Pita Limjaroenrat's net worth has fallen 41 million baht since his assets declaration when he entered parliament four years ago.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Wednesday published the declared assets and liabilities of 40 of the MPs whose terms ended on March 20. They included Mr Pita, whose declaration also mentioned his controversial shareholding in iTV Plc.

The Move Forward Party leader declared he was single and had 85 million baht in assets including 1.8 million baht in cash, 286,045.70 baht in deposits in 27 bank accounts, 15 million baht in loans to his younger brother, 14 rai of land in Pran Buri district of Prachuap Khiri Khan worth 18 million, a condominium worth 15 million baht in Wattana district and 19 million baht in insurance-related assets and relevant privileges.

Mr Pita also declared 12 million baht worth of ornaments and devices, including three mobile phones worth 166,700 baht, a 2.3 million baht van, 28 shirts worth 188,000 baht, 16 suits worth 1.2 million baht, 76 neckties worth 228,000 baht, 21 pairs of shoes worth 150,000 baht, 10 watches worth 5.71 million baht and eight Buddha amulets worth 2 million baht.

Mr Pita declared 20.74 million baht in liabilities - bank loans totalling 19.93 million baht and 807,414 baht of credit card debt.

The Move Forward Party leader informed the NACC he held 42,000 shares worth 44,100 baht in iTV Plc on behalf of other relatives because he was executor of his late father's estate.

The Bangkok South Civil Court had ordered him to hold the shares in his capacity as executor and he had already transferred the shares, he told the anti-corruption commission.

The iTV shareholding led to complaints questioning his eligibility to hold a political position because the constitution prohibits a shareholder in a media company from running in a general election.

When compared with the 126 million baht in assets declared when he entered parliament in 2019, Mr Pita's wealth fell about 41 million baht during his four-year term as an MP.

NACC assistant secretary-general Watanachai Sommee said the commission had ordered Mr Pita to file documents relating to his role as his father's executor, and Mr Pita had until July 23 to supply the papers.

The NACC would examine the documents thoroughly and would also check on Mr Pita's sale of a block of land in Pran Buri district of Prachuap Khiri Khan, as the sale price was not reported, Mr Watanachai said.