Royal command appoints House speaker, deputies

Newly elected representatives attend their first meeting at the parliament on Tuesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

A royal command has been issued, appointing Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, former leader of the Prachachat Party, as speaker of the House of Representatives.

The royal command, countersigned by caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, was published in the Royal Gazette on Friday.

Under the same royal command, Padipat Suntiphada, Move Forward Party's MP for Phitsanulok, has been appointed as the first deputy House speaker, and Pichet Chuamuangphan, Pheu Thai Party's MP for Chiang Rai, as the second deputy House speaker.

The appointments were effective on Wednesday.

On Friday morning, a ceremony was held in Room 604, located in Zone N on the sixth floor of the parliament building, to formally bestow the royal command upon Mr Wan, Mr Padipat and Mr Pichet.