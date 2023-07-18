Paetongtarn says Pita has only one more chance

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, left, and Srettha Thavisin, meet reporters on May 15. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Pheu Thai Party will nominate Srettha Thavisin for prime minister if the joint parliamentary session rejects the nomination of Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat on Wednesday, senior party adviser Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday.

"The Pheu Thai Party will nominate Mr Srettha Thavisin. This is clear," said Ms Paetontarn, daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and also a listed prime ministerial candidate of Pheu Thai.

Ms Paetongtarn said that before nominating Mr Srettha, Pheu Thai would fully support Mr Pita for prime minister. If the parliament rejects Mr Pita, only then would Pheu Thai nominate Mr Srettha, she said.

Mr Pita failed to get the needed majority vote during the joint sitting of the House and the Senate on July 13.

The eight coalition allies resolved on Monday they would renominate Mr Pita to the parliament on Wednesday, although a key figure of Pheu Thai said the renomination of Mr Pita could not continue forever.

On Tuesday Ms Paetongtarn said she supported Mr Srettha because of his knowledge of business and economics. Mr Srettha is a former president of the Sansiri real estate empire.

"The focus is on when we can form the new government. It is in the public interest, because the nation must move forward... The focus is on what we can do to develop the nation, to build up the confidence of international investors and attract more of them," she said.

Reporters asked her about one senator's promise to support Pheu Thai if it exlucdes MFP from its coalition. Ms Paetongtarn said the eight coalition parties would discuss the matter.

"Please let party executives have their discussion. The issue is very sensitive," she said.

Responding to questions, Ms Paetongtarn said she had not thought about whether she would have a ministerial portfolio in the new government.