Democrats: No talks with MFP about votes

Jurin says MPs will decide on Wednesday how to vote, but lese-majeste law still the sticking point

A supporter holds an autographed picture of Pita Limjaroenrat and a sign calling for parliamentarians to support the Move Forward leader for prime minister in front of the parliament buildings on July 13. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

There have been no talks between the Democrat and Move Forward parties about voting to endorse Pita Limjaroenrat for prime minister on Wednesday in parliament or the formation of a government, outgoing Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit said on Tuesday.

Mr Jurin was responding to reports that Chalermchai Sri-on, the party’s acting secretary-general, had told him that he’d been contacted by Move Forward secretary-general Chaithawat Tulanon, who asked Democrat MPs to vote for Mr Pita.

Mr Jurin said he did not know whether Mr Chaithawat had really called. Mr Chalermchai also denied having talked to Mr Chaithawat.

“I would say that there have been no talks about forming a government with the Move Forward Party,” said Mr Jurin, who stood down as leader after the party's poor showing in the May 14 polls. A vote for a new leader is scheduled for July 23.

Mr Pita fell 51 votes short of the 375 needed in the first prime ministerial vote last Thursday. Since then, political commentators have discussed various scenarios under which he could narrow the gap. One scenario would involve seeking the votes of the 25-member Democrat Party, or even inviting it into the current 8-party coalition.

Mr Jurin reaffirmed the Democrats’ stand against amending Section 112, the lese-majeste law, a key plank in the Move Forward platform.

Democrat MPs opted to abstain from voting on July 13. They plan to meet on Wednesday morning to decide whether to openly vote against Mr Pita’s nomination in the second round, Mr Jurin said.

Mr Jurin was evasive when asked whether the party would join the government coalition if the Pheu Thai Party were to form a government and nominate a prime ministerial candidate. He said he would rather not reply because this had not happened.

He also declined to answer when asked whether the re-nomination of Mr Pita for prime minister would amount to submitting an old motion that had been rejected and go against parliamentary meeting regulations, saying it was a matter for the House speaker to decide.

Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, addressing reporters after a meeting with party whips and the Senate speaker on Tuesday, said he would not rule until after parliament debates the matter on Wednesday.

Varawut Silpa-archa, the leader of the 10-member Chartthaipattana Party, said there were confusing reports that Move Forward had contacted his party about joining the coalition.

Asked what would happen if Pheu Thai became the core of a new government, Mr Varawut said his party has a firm stand against amending Section 112. It would be negotiable if Pheu Thai did not have a policy to amend the law, he added.

Mr Varawut declined to answer when asked whether Pheu Thai would be able to form a government without the inclusion of Move Forward, saying it was a matter for Pheu Thai to decide.