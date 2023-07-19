Charter court suspends Pita

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat gives a thumbs-up to the press gallery at parliament as he takes his seat in Parliament on Wednesday, when he was renominated for prime minister. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday morning suspended Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat from duty as an elected member of the House of Representatives.

The court made the announcement after accepting for consideration a complaint involving Mr Pita's inherited shareholding in defunct media company iTV Plc.

The constitution prohibits parliamentarians from holding stock in a media organisation. Mr Pita has argued the 42,000 shares were part of his late father's estate, which he managed as executor. He said title had since been transferred to relatives.

The suspension does not prevent his being nominated as prime minister, which the joint sitting was also debating on Wednesday.

The case reached the office of the Constitutional Court last week.

The Election Commission had recommened to the court that Mr Pita be stripped of his MP status over his shareholding in a media organisation. The poll body also asked the court to suspend him from MP duty pending its ruling.

On Wednesday the Constitutional Court said its judges unanimously agreed to accept the case.

It also decided by seven votes to two to immediately suspend Mr Pita from MP duty until its ruling, because of possible legal issues, objections and disputes which could obstruct the work of the House and the parliament.

The court ordered Mr Pita to file his explanation within 15 days of receiving a copy of the ruling.