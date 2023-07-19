Move Forward to renominate Pita for PM

Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew, centre, hugs and consoles Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat on Wednesday afternoon when the latter was about to leave the parliament after the Constitutional Court suspended his MP role. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The Move Forward Party (MFP) will renominate its leader Pita Limjaroenrat for prime minister even though a majority of both House representatives and senators rejected the renomination on Wednesday, according to its deputy leader.

Nutthawut Buaprathum, also a list-MP, told the House on Thursday that the MFP believed Mr Pita's qualification as a prime ministerial candidate remained intact, while pointing out that parliamentary regulation no. 41 permitted the resubmission of a failed motion if a new factor was introduced. This provision could be applied to Mr Pita's renomination, he said.

Mr Nutthawut made the statement after Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, former leader of the Prachachat Party, scheduled the next round of the prime ministerial vote by the joint sitting of the House and the Senate on Thursday next week (July 27).

The second round of voting took place on Wednesday when the parliament rejected Mr Pita's renomination. That day, the Constitutional Court also suspended Mr Pita from duty as an elected member of the House of Representatives.

The MFP deputy leader said Mr Pita remained innocent despite the charter court accepting a petition from the Election Commission (EC) seeking a judicial ruling on his eligibility for political office over his former shareholding in defunct media company iTV Plc.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said on Thursday that his party would continue to team up with the MFP in their efforts to form the next government. The Pheu Thai leader said he agreed that the regulation no. 41 opened the door to Mr Pita's renomination.

Pheu Thai was waiting for Move Forward to convene a meeting to discuss their prime ministerial nomination since the MFP led their eight-party coalition alliance, Dr Cholnan said. The MFP won the May 14 general election with 151 House seats and Pheu Thai was the first runner-up with 141 seats.

Whether Pheu Thai would nominate its own prime ministerial candidate in the next joint sitting would depend on the meeting of the coalition allies, which might take place within Friday, he said.

Regarding the rejection of Mr Pita's nomination on Wednesday, Pheu Thai was concerned that its prime ministerial candidate could be easily disqualified if they failed to win a majority vote from the joint sitting, Dr Cholnan said. Pheu Thai has three prime ministerial candidates, including Srettha Thavisin, Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Chaikasem Nitisiri.

He referred to the parliamentary regulation that prohibited the resubmission of a failed motion within the same parliamentary session period.

Dr Cholnan insisted that Pheu Thai had not considered teaming up with other parties outside the eight-party alliance.