NACC urged to investigate 6 senators

Political activist and former senator Ruangkrai Leekitwattana on Sunday said he has petitioned the National Anti-Corruption Commission to look into irregularities he found in a list of assets declared by six senators on May 14, 2019.

The senators were among those who voted for Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat as prime minister in parliament on July 13.

They are Kraisid Tontisirin, Saki Pithukkhumpol, Pol Lt Gen Jitti Rodbangyang, Pisan Manawapat, Wutthiphan Wichairat and Prapasri Suchantabutr, said Mr Ruangkrai.

The irregularities include differences in the sum of declared total income per year and the amount of income declared in a breakdown along with sources, he said.

He said he attached a request for the NACC to examine these irregularities and also find out if the amounts of tax paid by these senators and their spouses were consistent with the amounts declared.