Thaksin to return on Aug 10

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is seen during a CARE Clubhouse x CARE Talk episode in June 2023. (Screenshot)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is set to arrive at Don Mueang airport on Aug 10, his daughter Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

"I can't quite believe what I am typing, my father is returning on Aug 10 at Don Mueang airport," Ms Paetongtarn wrote on her father's 74th birthday.

According to the Pheu Thai Party's prime ministerial candidate, she had missed only three of her father's birthdays, with the latest one being this year, as there were many preparations to be made.

"(Our family) is both glad and worried, but we always respect our father's decisions," Ms Paetongtarn wrote.

She extended her best wishes to her father, hoping for his good health and safety, and that he could fulfil his wish of regularly sending his grandchildren off to school.

Ms Paetongtarn also wrote that her father was a prime minister who was recognised for having the most national contributions, but he also faced hardships and mistreatment.

Thaksin had mentioned his plan to return to Thailand since early last year, she wrote.

Since being overthrown by a military coup on Sept 19, 2006, Thaksin has been living in self-imposed exile, except for a brief visit to the country in 2008. During his absence, the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions sentenced him to a total of 12 years in prison in four cases.

In the first case, Thaksin was found guilty of abuse of authority in his then-wife Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra's purchase of state-owned land in Ratchadaphisek at a price below the market value, resulting in a two-year prison sentence. The 10-year statute of limitations on the court ruling expired in October 2018.

The second case led to a two-year prison sentence for the fugitive former prime minister, as he was found guilty of malfeasance in connection with the two- and three-digit lottery case.

In the third case, Thaksin received a three-year prison sentence for abusing his position by authorising 4 billion baht in loans to Myanmar through the Export-Import (Exim) Bank of Thailand. The funds were used to purchase equipment from a telecoms firm owned by his family.

The fourth case resulted in a five-year prison sentence for him, as the court found him guilty of using nominees to hold shares in Shin Corp, a telecommunications company, which is prohibited for any political office holder.

The statutes of limitation for the court decisions on the second, third and fourth cases have not expired.