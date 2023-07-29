Department vows to ensure Thaksin's safety in prison

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is seen during a CARE Clubhouse x CARE Talk episode in May 2023. (Screenshot)

The Department of Corrections (DoC) has given its assurance that the safety of the ousted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is its priority when he is imprisoned after his return to Thailand, as announced, on Aug 10.

Ayuth: Denies ACs for VIP inmates

DoC director-general Ayuth Sintoppant made the remark on Friday in response to a comment by caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and acting Justice Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam on Thursday that upon Thaksin's return, he will go to court to receive an imprisonment order for his three cases, resulting in a combined jail term of 10 years.

Mr Ayuth said the department will ensure the safety of Thaksin and will isolate him from other inmates.

Mr Ayuth said there are a huge number of inmates in prison, so the DoC is concerned about Thaksin's safety if he stays with other inmates.

The DoC is also considering posting officials, especially for him or a private cell, to prevent possible harm, he said.

The DoC has not yet officially announced the name of the prison in which Thaksin will serve his time.

Thaksin, at the age of 74, is considered a member of the "608" vulnerable group. The 60 figure indicates an age of seniors while eight means people with seven underlying conditions such as diabetes, cancers and cardiovascular diseases, plus another group of pregnant women.

Mr Ayuth said before being imprisoned, Thaksin will be quarantined for Covid-19 observation for 10 days, and there are special quarantine rooms for elderly inmates.

In prison, he will be treated as an elderly inmate, he said, adding the DoC has programmes and activities for the elderly such as reading books or teaching.

He said the DoC will also prepare a visiting facility as it expects many visitors, including his family, his supporters and representatives of local and international organisations. The DoC has not yet decided if a visit is possible on his first day in prison, he said.

Mr Ayuth also denied a rumour that there are air-conditioned rooms for VIP inmates. He said cells do not have air-conditioning, only electric fans.