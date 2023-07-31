Cops prep for Thaksin return plan

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra reaches out to local supporters in Thailand and members of the Pheu Thai Party via a video conference in 2021. (Screenshot)

Former premier Thaksin Shinawatra's intention to return to the country after 17 years in self-imposed exile on Aug 10 has not changed, according to sources in the Pheu Thai Party and the Royal Thai Police (RTP).

He is scheduled to arrive at Don Mueang airport that day at 10.30am.

The confirmation came after two critics, Jatuporn Prompan and Chuvit Kamolwisit, insisted they had reasons to believe Thaksin's return plan was nothing but hot air.

The Pheu Thai Party has been running a series of video clips on its Facebook page chronicling the trials and tribulations associated with Thaksin's long political career, from his rise to the premiership in 2001 to the ouster of the Pheu Thai Party-led administration by a military coup engineered by the National Council for Peace and Order in 2014.

The clips were uploaded apparently to coincide with Thaksin's youngest daughter and Pheu Thai Party prime ministerial candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra's announcement of her father's homecoming.

Linthiporn Warinwatchararoj, a party list MP and acting party spokeswoman, on Sunday said the clips were meant to educate the public about Thaksin's political life.

She said the clips also helped straighten out the facts and tackle disinformation about the controversial businessman and politician.

She denied the clips were an attempt to divert public attention away from the party's struggle to lead the formation of the new government.

She maintained there was no change of heart among the eight parties, led by the Move Forward Party (MFP), which has given the Pheu Thai Party the task of putting together a new administration.

An RTP source, meanwhile, said Thaksin's family had notified police of his imminent comeback and preparations were underway on the necessary security measures to handle his arrival.

However, the RTP will be closely monitoring events leading up to Aug 10, including the Aug 3 Constitutional Court announcement of whether it will consider reviewing its earlier decision to bar MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat from inclusion in a third parliamentary vote for a new prime minister.

If the court drops the petition, parliament can convene a joint sitting the following day to co-elect a new prime minister.

Should a Pheu Thai Party candidate win and lead the successful formation of a government, Thaksin will feel confident about returning home.