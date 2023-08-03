Pheu Thai suffers PM vote delay

Pundits say new allies may be sought

Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew, right, and deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai, left, announce Pheu Thai is withdrawing from the Move Forward Party's coalition on Wednesday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Political uncertainty has delayed the next prime ministerial vote, leaving Pheu Thai's bid to form a new coalition government up in the air.

Originally scheduled for Friday, the vote to select a new political leader of the country was abruptly cancelled by parliament president Wan Muhamad Noor Matha on Thursday.

The move came after the Constitutional Court put off its decision about whether to accept a petition seeking its ruling on whether parliament's decision on July 19 to reject the renomination of Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat as prime minister was constitutional.

The cancellation of Friday's vote forced Pheu Thai to call off its plan to unveil the details of its prospective coalition line-up yesterday.

In light of the political volatility, fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has reportedly cancelled his planned homecoming on Aug 10.

The latest turn of events has raised doubts among political analysts and the public about whether Pheu Thai will successfully establish a new government.

Speculation has been rife that these changing circumstances could lead to an alternative PM candidate being nominated by another party, instead of Srettha Thavisin, a PM candidate of Pheu Thai.

On Wednesday, Pheu Thai parted ways with the MFP and pulled out of the original eight-party bloc. It also expressed its intention to garner additional support for its PM candidate from other parties.

Mr Wan said on Thursday he had to cancel the vote because the court has yet to rule on the complaints about Mr Pita's rejected renomination and a request by the Ombudsman to postpone the next vote for prime minister.

The court said in a statement the complaints need careful consideration.

According to its statement, the court ordered its staff to study all the relevant information to support its consideration, and it is expected to make a decision on Aug 16.

The complainants in the case were Pornchai Theppanya and Boonsong Chalaythorn, who both voted for the MFP in the May 14 general election. Another complainant was MFP MP Panyarut Nuntapusitanon.

They filed their petitions with the court through the Ombudsman, complaining that parliament's rejection of Mr Pita's renomination affected their constitutional rights. They sought a court order for parliament to put off its vote for prime minister pending its ruling.

The Ombudsman forwarded these complaints to the charter court last month.

A bid to renominate Mr Pita at a joint sitting on July 19 was rejected as opponents argued that the renomination violated parliamentary regulation 41, which prohibits the resubmission of a failed motion during the same parliamentary session.

A source at the Constitutional Court told the Bangkok Post that the court had to delay its decision because the complaints lacked important information needed for its consideration.

The court was paying special attention to a complaint filed by Ms Panyarut and 16 other MFP MPs as she had provided no details on their identities or how their rights were affected, the source said.

Moreover, the Ombudsman did not provide information to support the complaints, the source said. As such, the court had to allow Ms Panyarut time to give more information, the source added.

Wanwichit Boonprong, a political science lecturer at Rangsit University, told the Bangkok Post the delayed vote would have an adverse impact on Pheu Thai and Mr Srettha.

A slew of accusations by Mr Srettha's critics are now expected, which could give the senators an excuse to reject his nomination, Mr Wanwichit said.

This could lead Pheu Thai to ask the United Thai Nation Party (UTN) and Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) for help, Mr Wanwichit said. Many senators are close to PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon.

Deputy Pheu Thai leader Phumtham Wechayachai said the party would now delay announcing the formation of a new government.