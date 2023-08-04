Thaksin scraps plan to return next week

Thaksin: 'Waiting for Pheu Thai govt'

Fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's plan to return to Thailand will be postponed until a Pheu Thai-led government is formed, a Pheu Thai source said on Thursday.

The ex-premier, who is widely believed to be Pheu Thai's de facto leader, had initially planned to return on Aug 10. The plan was announced by Thaksin's daughter Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra last week on Instagram. She said her father would be arriving at Don Mueang airport next Thursday.

The source said the decision was taken to ensure his return goes smoothly.

The source said Thaksin decided to delay his return upon hearing the prime ministerial vote scheduled for today was put off, pending a Constitutional Court decision on whether or not Pita Limjaroenrat's renomination as a prime ministerial candidate in the second parliamentary vote was constitutional.

The Move Forward Party leader lost the first vote over his stance on amending Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese majeste law.

Thaksin also believed he should wait as Pheu Thai was still holding discussions with other parties to join its new coalition, the source added.

At present, three parties are likely to join the Pheu Thai-led bloc, namely the Bhumjaithai, Chartthaipattana, and Democrat parties. Negotiations are still underway with the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party and the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), but several micro-parties are expected to help boost the bloc.

Pichit Tamoon, a key figure with the red-shirt United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship's Chiang Mai chapter, said the announcement about Thaksin's planned return on Aug 10 was only a ploy to drum up support from Pheu Thai sympathisers.

"I don't think Thaksin will return home anytime soon, out of safety concerns. There are plenty of people who hate him," Mr Pichit said.

"Red-shirt supporters will be disappointed if he does not return, but we're getting used to it, as we have been waiting for about 20 years. It is up to him to decide when to return," Mr Pichit said.

National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas said on Thursday the ex-prime minister has not confirmed his schedule with the police.

Thaksin fled the country in 2008, shortly before he was convicted by the Supreme Court for helping his then-wife, Khunying Potjaman Na Pombejra, buy prime land in the Ratchadaphisek area at a discount while he was prime minister.