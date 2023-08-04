Democrats will try again to pick leader on Sunday

Some party dissidents want Election Commission to block meeting because of ‘undemocratic’ voting rules

Abhisit Vejjajiva and Chuan Leekpai, former Democrat Party leaders and prime ministers, attend the party’s first leadership vote at the Miracle Grand Convention Hotel on July 9. The meeting failed because of a lack of quorum and was rescheduled for Aug 6. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Democrat Party’s leadership contest will proceed as scheduled despite some members petitioning the Election Commission (EC) seeking to have Sunday’s vote postponed, according to party spokesman Ramet Rattanachaweng.

About 100 Democrats on Thursday asked the poll agency to revoke a July 9 party resolution and to postpone the Aug 6 special assembly to elect a new leader and executive board until the contentious party regulations are revised.

According to the group led by Chaiwat Traiyasunant, the 70:30 weighted vote rule used in the selection process does not adhere to democratic principles.

Under the rule, current MPs account for 70% of the total, while other members make up the remaining 30%. This rule should be revised or the new round of voting could run into problems, say critics.

But Mr Ramet said Sunday’s vote will go ahead, adding that while it is natural to have competition, the Democrats will place the party’s values before their own interests.

He also insisted the July 9 meeting was conducted in accordance with party regulations and related laws.

The party’s decision to skip the standard process of sounding out the popularity of each nominated candidate did not undermine members’ rights, he said.

Political observers see the Democrat leadership race as a barometer of the party’s political direction and whether it might join a coalition being formed by the Pheu Thai Party or stay in the opposition camp.

The July 9 meeting failed to elect a new leader to succeed Jurin Laksanawisit due to a lack of quorum. It was reported that the meeting was fraught with conflict between two camps vying for party leadership.

One side is said to support the return of former party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva, while the other seeks to have younger members run the party. It is believed that the party is likely to stay in the opposition if Mr Abhisit takes the helm, but it will join hands with Pheu Thai if a rival rises to power.

Mr Jurin announced he was stepping down after the May 14 election, in which the country’s oldest party captured just 25 House seats, about half the number it won in the 2019 polls.