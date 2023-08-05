Party defends Srettha's tax records

Srettha Thavisin, Pheu Thai Party's prime ministerial candidate, greets reporters and supporters as he arrived at SC Park Hotel for the party's seminar on June 21. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Pheu Thai members on Friday defended Srettha Thavisin against tax dodge allegations, saying that no ethical issues arose during his screening process.

On Thursday, political activist Chuvit Kamolvisit held a press conference to describe what he said was evidence of irregularities in a land purchase by property developer Sansiri in August 2019, at the time when Mr Srettha was its chief executive.

He said Mr Srettha signed off on the purchase and sale agreement of a 1,600-square-metre plot of land on Sarasin Road for 1.57 billion baht from 12 people who owned the land under one title deed. He said that instead of 521 million baht in taxes, the company only paid 59.2 million for the transaction.

Mr Chutvit claimed the company avoided a huge tax payment by allowing each of the 12 individuals to transfer smaller plots to Sansiri, taking 12 days to complete the process.

Anusorn Iamsa-ard, a Pheu Thai list-MP, said on Friday the party is open to public verification of its prime ministerial candidate.

He said a legal team from the party had checked all the evidence and was confident that there was nothing wrong in the candidacy screening process.

"Mr Srettha is qualified to be the next prime minister," Mr Anusorn said. "He's done nothing that violates the constitution, laws or ethics."

He said Mr Chuvit should verify his information with the Revenue Department before addressing the public. He also questioned Mr Chuvit's motives for making the allegations ahead of the vote for a new prime minister in parliament.

Chanin Rungtanakiat, Pheu Thai deputy spokesman, said all real estate developers know that it is normal for a buyer and a seller to make a contract to share tax payments and other fees.

Sometimes, a seller may offer to pay for all taxes and expenses if he or she is satisfied with the land price, he said, adding there was nothing suspicious about this.

Meanwhile, political activist and former senator Ruangkrai Leekitwattana said he wants to investigate Mr Srettha's alleged tax evasion.

Mr Ruangkrai previously accused Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat of holding shares in a media company.

"I have knowledge about the tax payment," he said. "I spotted an irregularity in the land purchase, and I also want to investigate the case, especially since it involves a prime minister candidate."