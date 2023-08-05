Thaksin, Yingluck appear at Hun Sen's birthday party

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra appears in an online episode of the CARE Clubhouse x CARE Talk programme in May. (Screenshot)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his younger sister Yingluck attended Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's birthday party in Cambodia on Saturday, according to Cambodian media outlets.

Fresh News and The Phnom Penh Post reported on Sunday that Thaksin and Yingluck were at the party on the occasion of Hun Sen's 71st birthday in Ta Khmao, Cambodia.

It was reported that Thaksin and Yingluck stayed there for one night.

On Saturday Thaksin, 74, announced that he had to postpone his return to Thailand from Aug 10 for about two weeks pending medical checkups.

The fugitive former prime minister has been in self-imposed exile since being toppled by a coup in September 2006.

He returned briefly in 2008 and left the country in the same year shortly before the Supreme Court handed him a jail term for a case of conflict of interest.

He faced several other prosecutions and Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam recently said that three finalised cases resulted in a combined jail term of 10 years for the founder of Thai Rak Thai.

His daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra is a prime ministerial candidate of the Pheu Thai Party that is trying to form the new government after the May 14 general election.

His sister Yingluck Shinawatra who is also a former prime minister left the country in 2017 shortly before the Supreme Court sentenced her to five years in jail for failing to halt her government's corruption-plagued rice-pledging scheme.