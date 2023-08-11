Well-wishers turn up on Prawit's 78th birthday

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, left, receives a bouquet of flowers from Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, second from left, on Friday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Politicians, military and police top brass as well as close associates extended their best wishes to caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon who celebrated his 78th birthday on Friday.

The event took place at the Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Foundation on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Bangkok.

Caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and caretaker Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda were among the well-wishers.

Gen Prayut and Gen Anupong had breakfast with Gen Prawit and presented him with a wind-up miniature carousel of eight blue horses. The trio are known as the "Three Por" generals.

Gen Anupong told reporters that the carousel horses symbolise everlasting happiness.

Senate Speaker Pornpetch Wichitcholchai also joined them for breakfast.

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul and his deputy Chada Thaiseth arrived at 10am, followed by Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) secretary-general Thamanat Prompow and all PPRP MPs at 11pm.

Gen Prawit's close associates from various circles and other politicians were also present to mark the occasion.