Parties slam new restriction on old-age allowance

An elderly freelancer at work in Sam Phraeng community in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok. (File photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Move Forward and Thai Sang Thai parties have slammed the caretaker government under Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for issuing a new regulation setting income limits for people receiving old-age pensions.

The new regulation was signed by caretaker Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda and published in the Royal Gazette and is effective from Aug 12.



The old regulation was for local administrations to pay universal monthly allowances of 600-1,000 baht to all elderly people - 600 baht for people aged 60-69, 700 baht for people aged 70-79, 800 baht for people aged 80-89, and 1,000 baht for people aged 90 years or more.



Item 6 (4) of the new regulation states that only people with no income, or insufficient income to cover the cost of living, are entitled to the monthly age allowance from the state.



However, Item 17, a provisional clause of the new regulation, states that the new criterion for payment of the age pension does not apply to people who registered for the allowance with their local administration before Aug 12, 2023. This means those currently receiving the allowance are not affected.

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a Move Forward list MP, said the new criterion had replaced universal coverage for the elderly.

It would have a severe impact on people reaching 60 years-old in the future. People turning 70, 80 or 90 and looking forward to the larger allowance would also be wondering if they would get it or not and, if so, when.

In addition, it was not clear if pople turning 60 who under the new criterion were not entitled to the allowance, but later find they cannot make ends meet, would be able to register for and receive the allowance, and how.

Mr Wiroj said Thailand now had about 11 million people aged 60 years or more. If payment of the age allowance was based on the database for state welfare cards, only 5 million of them would be entitled to the age allowance. The other 6 million would be left out in the cold by the government.

The MFP MP said Section 11 (11) of the Elderly People Act stipulates that payment of the old age allowance must be made on a monthly basis and must be universal and fair. The requirement for the elderly to prove their poverty may prevent them receiving state welfare, which was in breach of this law.

He said people affected by this change could petition the Administrative Court.

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party, said she strongly opposed the new Interior Ministry regulation.

The new criterion for receipt of the monthly allowance for the aged was a serious violation of the principle of universal coverage for state welfare, and it was discriminatory.

It ias not fair that elderly people should have to prove they do not have enough money to cover the cost of living in order to get the allowance, she said.

"The government ... should instead lay a foundation for state welfare for all. The government should not use the state budget to create a debt of gratitude or to divide the people into the rich and the poor," Khunying Sudarat said.

The Move Forward and Thai Sang Thai parties both propounded policies of paying a montly allowance of 3,000 baht to all elderly citizens during campaigning for the May 14 general election.