'Ung Ing' in Dubai for Thaksin

Paetongtarn: Aiding father with checkup

Paetongtarn 'Ung Ing' Shinawatra, head of the Pheu Thai Family, has flown to Dubai to take her father, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, to see an ophthalmologist.

Ms Paetongtarn made the announcement about helping her father via her Instagram account on Tuesday. She also posted an Instagram story with a background song Que Sera, Sera (Whatever will be, will be).

Her latest trip to Dubai, where Thaksin has been residing, came after the fugitive former premier said on Aug 5 that he was putting off his return from self-exile because he needed a medical checkup first.

Thaksin fled Thailand in 2008, shortly before the Supreme Court convicted him for helping his then-wife, Khunying Potjaman Na Pombejra, buy prime land in the Ratchadaphisek area at a discount while he was prime minister. Thaksin posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he had originally planned to return to Thailand by Aug 10, but that now needed to be put back by a couple of weeks.