Pheu Thai to unveil final coalition lineup

Deputy Pheu Thai leader Phumtham Wechayachai, left, shakes hands with Santi Promphat, then Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) secretary-general and now deputy party leader, as PPRP key members, including Capt Thamanat Prompow, now party secretary-general, second from right, arrive at the Pheu Thai headquarters on July 23. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul) Jinakul)

The Pheu Thai Party is expected to announce the final lineup of parties in its new coalition government by tomorrow, which according to a source will definitely include the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

The list is expected to be revealed at a press briefing which will likely be joined by all the parties.

Despite saying no exact date has been set for the final round of talks regarding the allocation of cabinet portfolio seats, Pheu Thai secretary-general Prasert Chantararuangthong said the talks will be conducted no later than Monday.

The deal is that each coalition member will be awarded one cabinet position per nine MPs it has in hand, said Mr Prasert, adding that negotiations with all prospective coalition parties have gone well so far.

He dismissed talk that the new coalition might lack stability as it consists of so many parties, saying it shouldn't become a problem.

Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai, meanwhile, dismissed media reports about the prospective lineup, saying the details have yet to be settled so the reports are premature.

As for the PPRP, Mr Phumtham wouldn't say if Pheu Thai has formally invited the party to join the Pheu Thai-led coalition.

Previously, Pai Leeke, a PPRP MP for Kamphaeng Phet, said the PPRP would support Pheu Thai without imposing any conditions, saying it wants to see a new coalition government formed as soon as possible. That includes the vote for prime minister.

However, when asked to confirm whether the PPRP will become a coalition party, Mr Pai simply said the decision lies with Pheu Thai.

Through talks with its prospective coalition partners including the PPRP over the past week, Pheu Thai now has secured support from 314 out of 500 MPs, said the source.

Preliminary discussions have also been conducted on the allocation of cabinet positions, in which Pheu Thai at this point will hold positions in key ministries, including Interior, Transport, Finance, Commerce, Digital Economy and Society and Public Health.

The prime ministerial candidate whom Pheu Thai will nominate on Tuesday for the parliamentary vote will still be Srettha Thavisin and Pheu Thai has already mustered more than enough support for him, said the source.

Mr Srettha requires at least 375 votes from MPs and senators to win the prime ministerial vote.

He has been accused by whistleblower and former parlour tycoon Chuvit Kamolvisit of unethical business dealings which he dismisses as untrue, but which could hurt his chances in the vote for prime minister if some politicians harbour doubts.