Candidate hopes for best outcome

Srettha: Keeps mum on cabinet lineup

Srettha Thavisin, Pheu Thai's main prime ministerial candidate, on Sunday defended his business track record and expressed hope that his nomination would be endorsed by parliament during a vote on Tuesday.

The property developer-turned-politician was recently accused by whistleblower Chuvit Kamolvisit of unethical business dealings, including land deals, while working with real estate developer Sansiri, raising the question of whether Mr Srettha can be trusted running the country.

In response, Mr Srettha said that as a political figure, he is open to criticism.

However, he is confident that he and Sansiri never engaged in any shady land purchases, noting he had adhered to good corporate governance for over three decades. He denies Mr Chuvit's claims.

Mr Srettha resigned from all positions at Sansiri in April ahead of the May 14 general election to pursue his political ambition with the Pheu Thai Party.

He said he had clarified the matter raised by Mr Chuvit and believed MPs and senators would use discretion when voting. He said he had complete trust in the Pheu Thai Party, which was negotiating with prospective coalition partners.

He added that key policies of every potential partner would be incorporated into government policies and Pheu Thai's controversial digital wallet programme would be accepted and implemented by its allies.

He declined to disclose information on the allocation of cabinet seats, an issue being discussed on social media. "Don't be hasty. Let's take it step-by-step. But I'm confident that Pheu Thai and its partners will propose qualified people," he said.

Pheu Thai list-MP Sutin Klungsang said on Sunday the party has met all conditions raised by MPs and senators, and that he sees no reason why Mr Srettha will not be elected on Tuesday.

He said Mr Srettha's qualifications were examined before he was named as candidate. The party also looked into the allegations made by Mr Chuvit and found them to be untrue, he added.

In other news, the Democrat Party, with 25 MPs, will hold a meeting today to decide how to vote in the PM selection, a source said.

One group of MPs who opposed joining the Pheu Thai-led bloc might ask the Democrat Party to abstain from voting or allow a free vote on the matter, the source said.

Other reports say that as many as 21 Democrat MPs want to support a Pheu Thai candidate so the party is invited to join the government.

A source from the Pheu Thai Party said there is lobbying for the defence portfolio to be set aside for the Palang Pracharath Party, which has yet to join the Pheu Thai-led alliance but has shown support.