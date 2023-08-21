Nattawut declares end to role in Pheu Thai

Nattawut Saikuar, second left, at the Pheu Thai head office with key figures including party leader Cholnan Srikaew (left) and Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate Srettha Thavisin (centre) on the night of May 14, after voting in the general election had closed. (File photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Red-shirt co-leader Nattawut Saikuar, secretary-general of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), has declared an end to his role as director of the Pheu Thai Family, citing the inclusion of Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation parties in the coalition government proposed by the Pheu Thai Party as the main reason.

"For me, the decision to end my role as director of the Pheu Thai Family is an injury in my heart. This is my home. I was born here, grew up here and have been fighting here. All the people in this house are my brothers. But when the time comes, I have to make a decision," he said.



Mr Nattawut was speaking during an online news programme on YouTube hosted by TV presenter Sorayuth Suthassanachinda on Monday morning.

He said he had informed senior figures in the Pheu Thai Party of his decision. They included Paetongtarn Shinawatra, head of the Pheu Thai Family, Srettha Thavisin, the party's prime ministerial candidate, and former prime ministers Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra.

Asked whether his decision was a result of Pheu Thai having included the Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation parties in the coalition it is forming, Mr Nattawut replied, "That is the main reason."

He said he was confident Mr Srettha would finally get parliamentary endorsement as prime minister.

Mr Nattawut reassured red-shirt members of the UDD who remain staunch supporters of Pheu Thai that his decision would not cause any damage to the party.

He said he had waited before announcing his decision, until he was sure the party had managed to garner sufficient votes for Mr Srettha to be elected prime minister.

Mr Nattawut said he would also ask Move Forward, with 151 MPs, to support the push for amendment of the constitution and legal action against those responsible for dispersing past UDD protests, resulting in deaths and injuries.