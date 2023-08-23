Outgoing PM Prayut reshuffling top brass

Caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks to reporters at Government House after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Outgoing caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday congratulated his successor Srettha Thavisin, and convened a meeting to decide on the annual military reshuffle.

After a cabinet meeting, Gen Prayut told reporters that he congratulated Mr Srettha on winning the parliamentary vote for prime minister and wished him success in national administration.

Gen Prayut said his prime ministerial role will end when Mr Srettha and his new cabinet are sworn in.

Meanwhile, he said, he would have to reshuffle some government officials, as allowed by law, to prevent problems in the future.

He did not answer reporters' questions whether the just concluded cabinet meeting would be his last.

Sources said that Gen Prayut, who is also defence minister, had convened a committee on the annual military reshuffle on Wednesday afternoon. The committee includes the chiefs of the armed forces and defence, the deputy defence minister and the defence permanent secretary.

This year's military reshuffle will include the appointment of four new chiefs of the armed forces and the defence forces commander, as the incumbents will retire at the end of September.

The meeting was previously scheduled for Thursday. Gen Prayut brought it forward by one day.

A source said that Gen Prayut would also convene a meeting of the Police Commision on Friday, in his capacity as chairman, to consider the appointment of the new national police chief. The current national police chief will retire at the end of September.

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said Gen Prayut could approve the promotions that were necessary, because it would be another 7-10 days before the swearing-in of the new cabinet.

Earlier this month the Pheu Thai Party, which is forming the new coalition government, warned the caretaker government not to transfer senior government officials. That was before Pheu Thai announced its alliance with the Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation parties, part of the outgoing military-aligned government of Gen Prayut.