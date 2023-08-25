Wissanu washing his hands of politics

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, seen above at Government House on March 14, has served as a key legal adviser to the governments of both Thaksin Shinawatra and Prayut Chan-o-cha. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam has vowed to wash his hands of politics, saying he wants to rest and take care of his health.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mr Wissanu said he had been gradually moving his belongings out of Government House, making way for the new government led by Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai Party.

Asked what he would do now that his his role as deputy prime minister in charge of legal affairs is ending, Mr Wissanu said he would spend most of his time at home resting.

He also intends to spend time with his grandchildren, write some books and take up teaching jobs, and may also take a board position at a company to earn some money.

Mr Wissanu said he would still be a member of the Council of State, the government’s legal advisory body, and the Royal Society of Thailand.

“As for politics, it will call it quits,” he said. “I thought I would quit in 2006 but eight years later I happened to have to return (to politics). But there will be no more this time, because I have a health problem,” he said without elaborating.

Asked whether he would shut the door completely to politics, Mr Wissanu said, “Yes, definitely. I swear.”

Mr Wissanu, 71, was born in Hat Yai on Sept 15, 1951. He studied law at Thammasat University, graduating with an honours degree, and was admitted to the bar by the Thai Bar Association.

He continued his studies in the United States, completing his Master of Laws and Doctor of Juridical Science from the University of California, Berkeley.

In 1986 he was appointed professor of law at Chulalongkorn University. In 1991 he accepted a position as deputy secretary-general of the cabinet and in 1993 he was promoted to secretary-general, the highest-ranking civil servant advising the cabinet on legal affairs. Mr Wissanu held the post for more than a decade, surviving four changes of government.

In October 2002 he was approached by then Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to join the cabinet, serving as a deputy prime minister until June 24, 2006.

After the September 2006 military coup that deposed Thaksin, Mr Wissanu was approached by the military regime to draft a post-coup interim constitution, alongside Borwornsak Uwanno. He then became a member of the military-appointed National Legislative Assembly. During and after this time, he continued to teach at Chulalongkorn University.

He returned to politics in August 2014 after the coup by Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, serving as deputy prime minister in charge of legal affairs until the present day.