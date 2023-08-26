Full cabinet line-up out soon: Srettha

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin greets reporters and supporters with a wai at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters on Thursday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Pheu Thai-led cabinet is taking shape and a full line-up of cabinet posts should be finalised within three to four days, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Friday.

He said the Pheu Thai Party will be in charge of economic affairs and the allocation of ministerial seats within the party is complete. He declined to confirm speculations that he may double up as finance minister.

He said the examination process of proposed ministers is expected to begin on Monday, adding the government expects to deliver a policy statement before parliament earlier than expected.

Pheu Thai list-MP Sutin Klungsang on Friday remained coy over speculation that he is tipped to be the education minister. On the defence portfolio, he insisted the post is under the Pheu Thai Party's quota following speculation Gen Nattapon Nakpanich -- a former secretary-general of the National Security Council and a close associate of outgoing prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha -- would get the job.

Pheu Thai heavyweight Somsak Thepsutin said he would ask Mr Srettha to consider keeping the agricultural minister post after swine farmers threatened to withdraw support if Pheu Thai gave the post to another party.

Capt Thamanat Prompow, secretary-general of the Palang Pracharath Party, emerges as a candidate for the agriculture and cooperatives minister post.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Friday the Pheu Thai-led government is considered stable as it commands 314 votes in the House -- although disagreement is expected among the 11 partners.

"Before they joined hands, they were engaged in conflicts. But if they can put this behind them, it would be good for teamwork and the country. If they are determined to do so, this government should be fine," he said.

Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat said on Friday he called Mr Srettha to congratulate him on being elected, saying as long as Mr Srettha was open to the people's voices, he would succeed. Mr Pita added the MFP would do its best as an opposition party.