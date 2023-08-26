PM sets out big plans for Phuket

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, centre, arrives at Phuket airport with his team on Friday on an inspection trip to explore ways of promoting tourism on the resort island. They met representatives from the private sector, business operators and tourists to hear problems related to the industry and to discuss the prospects for developing wellness tourism there. (Photo: Achadthaya Cheunniran)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has pledged to boost tourism in Phuket and expand its airport's capacity to prepare for a likely surge in international arrivals during the high season in November.

Mr Srettha and members of the Pheu Thai Party's tourism policy committee -- led by Dr Prommin Lertsuridej -- visited Phuket on Friday to engage with locals and gather opinions from the private sector to explore ways to promote tourism in the island province.

They are also scheduled to visit Phangnga on Saturday.

At Phuket airport, Mr Srettha and his team met with the airport's management for a briefing on the expansion of the airport to increase its capacity to cope with the growing number of tourists.

Mr Srettha later met with members of the private sector in Phuket at the Ramada Plaza Chao Fah Phuket Hotel, where they discussed Phuket's development strategies.

He told the attendees that even though Pheu Thai did not win a single House seat in Phuket, he still attaches huge importance to the island and chose to visit the province first after he was elected prime minister.

"We have to forget about politics but think of the country's best interests. Pheu Thai does not have a single MP in Phuket.

"But as we know, economic growth during the second quarter was very low at less than 2% while economies in other countries grew considerably. We need to attach importance to the matter,'' Mr Srettha said.

He went on to say that tourism will play a crucial role in boosting the economy in the fourth quarter.

"Tourism is the best way to spur growth in the short-term when the economy slows down," the prime minister said.

"I am here not to give orders but to listen to and gather opinions. The reason I chose to visit Phuket is because I believe tourism will peak in the fourth quarter.

"We are gathering feedback so the Pheu Thai government will know what actions should be taken.

"I want everyone to know that the Pheu Thai government will propel the tourism sector in every dimension, including matters related to airlines, airports, security, visa exemption for some countries and extension of stays so that operators can prepare their business plans in advance," Mr Srettha said.

He also stressed that Phuket airport needs to be expanded and that Pheu Thai has realised that additional facilities and transport networks must be built to support the airport's expansion.

"We discussed the matter with the Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries. The Pheu Thai-led government has attached particular importance to the issues and is ready to listen to opinions from all sectors in Phuket,'' he said.

Speaking on his way to Phuket earlier on Friday, Mr Srettha said he wanted to gather information regarding tourism-related problems in Phuket, particularly pertaining to the airport, so that his team can draw up policies to respond to the needs of Airports of Thailand, which operates Phuket airport and five others: namely Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Mae Fah Luang in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, and Hat Yai in Songkhla.

He said that even though China's economy is slowing down and the Chinese government is not encouraging its citizens to travel abroad, Chinese tourists are still coming to Thailand.

Before Covid, mainland Chinese people were a major portion of international tourists entering the kingdom, with Phuket considered to be the top destination in Thailand for Chinese tourists, he said.

"Phuket is a major source of tourism-related income for Thailand," the new prime minister added.

Monchai Tanode, director of Phuket airport, said the airport can handle about 40,000 arrivals per day. It handled up to 56,000 during the high season in 2019.

Regarding a project to build an airport in Phangnga, Mr Srettha said he will discuss the matter with the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council but that the project is already part of a master plan.