Dems mull lead opposition post

Pita: Opposition leader a no-go

The beleaguered Democrat Party is unsure whether it will take over as leader of the opposition after the biggest party in opposition by numbers, the Move Forward Party (MFP), expressed no interest in the post.

In principle, Pita Limjaroenrat, who leads the biggest party in the opposition, has the right to assume the opposition leader role, says Democrat spokesman Ramet Rattanachaweng.

Nonetheless, the MFP is free to accept or decline the top opposition seat. Similarly, the party can decide whether to keep or drop the deputy House speaker post it currently holds in exchange for getting the opposition leader role, Mr Ramet said.

Mr Pita made it clear in an interview with the media on Friday that neither he nor his party wants to be leader of the opposition.

While pledging the MFP would work actively in the opposition and prepare itself in anticipation of a big victory in the next election four years from now, Mr Pita insisted people did not elect the MFP to be the opposition leader.

"The post of opposition leader is not what I'm after," he said.

Also, if he chooses not to take the opposition leader role, party MP for Phitsanulok Padipat Suntiphada would get to keep his deputy House speaker seat.

Questions were asked over whether Mr Padipat would be stepping down given the MFP's shift in status following the appointment of the Pheu Thai Party's Srettha Thavisin as prime minister.

Under Section 106 of the charter, the opposition leader is appointed from the biggest party in that camp. Its MPs must not serve as cabinet ministers or as the House speaker or deputy speaker.

So with Mr Padipat currently serving as the first deputy House speaker, the MFP, which commands the largest number of seats at 151, cannot legally lead the opposition camp.

Mr Pita said Mr Padipat can contribute more in his capacity as a deputy House speaker.

Mr Ramet said the Democrat Party would carry out its duty in the opposition fully and the question of who will lead the opposition will be considered later.

The party has not given any thoughts about the role yet, the spokesman added.

The Democrat Party is struggling to deal with a deep internal rift after the majority of its MPs voted for Mr Srettha to be prime minister in defiance of the party line.

These MPs are in danger of being expelled.

Meanwhile, outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Friday that if the MFP declined to lead the opposition, the post would be passed on to the Democrats, which is the second biggest party in the opposition.

He noted that while the opposition leader may not command a great deal of authority, the party is entrusted with the position of co-selecting members of many independent agencies.