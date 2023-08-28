Pheu Thai 'not at disadvantage'

The leaders of the Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai parties, Anutin Charnvirakul (left) and Dr Cholnan Srikaew at the announcement of their decision to form a new government together at the Pheu Thai Party head office on Aug 7. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Coalition leader Pheu Thai Party will remain in the driver's seat despite offering the interior minister post to ally Bhumjaithai, according to an academic.

Details of the latest possible line-up of the new cabinet emerged on Sunday, with Pheu Thai tipped to take control of key ministries handling economic affairs as the party aims to use them as a platform to implement its election pledges and boost its popularity.

According to the line-up, Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnviralkul is tipped to serve as a deputy prime minister as well as interior minister while deputy Bhumjaithai leader Chada Thaiset may become a deputy interior minister.

Stithorn Thananithichot, director of the Office of Innovation for Democracy at King Prajadhipok's Institute, told Bangkok Post that Pheu Thai can still retain an upper hand even if Bhumjaithai gets the post of interior minister.

"In the past, coalition leaders had to keep the post of interior minister for themselves. But this time, Pheu Thai chose to offer it to Bhumjaithai, but Pheu Thai is not at a disadvantage anyway.

"Pheu Thai has to focus on fixing economic woes as a priority. After the economic problems are fixed, the party can then turn its attention to preparing for the next election [with the help of the Interior Ministry and local organisations]," Mr Stithorn said.

Generally, the Interior Ministry is among the most coveted portfolios by parties as it controls tens of thousands of local organisations, which can be enlisted to help build political support.

Citing the latest line-up reported by the media, Mr Stithorn said Pheu Thai would take several cabinet seats available, including those handling economic affairs, such as the commerce, finance, tourism and sports portfolios.

"These ministries are crucial to reinvigorating the economy and boosting exports and tourism.

"Pheu Thai also needs to carry out one of its key election pledges, the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme. If the scheme succeeds, Pheu Thai can win back its popularity," Mr Stithorn said.

According to observers, Pheu Thai is seeking to solidify its bases and win back supporters who were upset after the party decided to team up with its former foes -- the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) and the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party.

Mr Stithorn also agreed with Pheu Thai's decision to allocate the post of education minister as well as the post of higher education, science, research and innovation minister to its coalition ally.

Bhumjaithai is expected to get the two ministerial posts, according to the latest cabinet line-up which is still taking shape.

Mr Stithorn said Pheu Thai's decision is intended to avoid pressure from those who are calling for education reform.

"Education reform will be a major issue and it will not be easy for the incoming ministers," he said.

Mr Stithorn added that the allocation of cabinet seats among members of the Pheu Thai-led coalition is a win-win deal and bodes well for government stability.

He expects the new coalition government to fully serve its four-year term unless Pheu Thai makes critical mistakes. However, Somchai Srisutthiyakorn, a former election commissioner, held a different opinion.

On Facebook on Sunday, he said Pheu Thai will lose opportunities if Bhumjaithai is allocated the interior portfolio.

"It will be the first time that a party that won 141 House seats agrees to offer the post of interior minister to a party with 71 seats in exchange for the post of transport minister," he wrote.

Suriya Jungrungreangkit and Manaporn Charoensri of Pheu Thai are tipped to become transport minister and deputy transport minister respectively, according to the latest possible line-up.

Mr Somchai wrote that Pheu Thai would lose control of regional and local administration because the Interior Ministry oversees local officials, such as provincial governors, which was a big loss for any party.

Moreover, Pheu Thai would lose an opportunity to push for decentralisation, a key party policy, he wrote.