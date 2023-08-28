PM Srettha: Cabinet line-up finalised

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks to reporters. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Freshly appointed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Monday his cabinet line-up was finalised, amid speculation the new defence minister could be a civilian member of the prime minister's Pheu Thai Party

Mr Srettha, speaking at party headquarters, said the cabinet line-up was settled as far as he was concerned. It would go to the cabinet secretary-general for scrutiny of the new ministers' qualifications and then be proposed for royal approval.

The prime minister declined to comment on a report that some Pheu Thai members and red-shirt supporters of his party did not want Gen Natthapol Nakpanich to be defence minister.

Mr Srettha said that the defence minister would have to be able to discuss and coordinate security issues and show leadership.

He refused to be drawn on speculation the new defence minister may be a civilian. He said only that people would not be disappointed when the line-up is announced.

Sources said Pheu Thai deputy leader Sutin Klungsang could be the new defence minister, succeeding outgoing Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The sources said Mr Sutin was chosen at the last minute instead of Gen Natthapol, who was secretary-general of the National Security Council and also served as the operations director of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration in the Prayut administration.

Other portfolios were expected to be distributed as follows:

* Pheu Thai:

- Prime Minister Srettha will serve concurrently as finance minister

- Phumtham Wechayachai, a deputy prime minister and commerce minister

- Panpree Bahiddha-Nukara, a deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister

- Somsak Thepsutin, a deputy prime minister

- Suriya Juangroonruangkit, transport minister

- Dr Cholnan Srikaew (Pheu Thai leader), public health minister

- Julapun Amornvivat, a deputy finance minister

- Krisada Chinavicharana, a deputy finance minister

- Prasert Chanthararuangthong, digital economy and society minister

- Sermsak Pongpanich, culture minister

- Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, tourism and sports minister

- Kriang Kantinan, a deputy interior minister

- Chaiya Phromma, a deputy agriculture and cooperatives minister

- Surapong Piyachote, a deputy transport minister

- Chakrapong Saengmanee, a deputy foreign affairs minister

- Puangpetch Chunla-ead, a prime minister's office minister

* Bhumjaithai Party, second largest in the coalition:

- Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, a deputy prime minister and interior minister

- Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob, education minister

- Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, labour minister

- Supamas Isarabhakdi, higher education, science research and innovation minister

- Chada Thaiset, a deputy interior minister

- Songsak Thongsri, a deputy interior minister

- Surasak Phancharoenworakul, a deputy education minister

- Bapinthorn Srisanrapang, a deputy commerce minister

* Palang Pracharath Party, which led the outgoing government:

- Pol Gen Patcharawat Wongsuwon, a deputy prime minister and natural resources and environment minister

- Thamanat Prompow, agriculture and cooperatives minister

- Santi Promphat, a deputy public health minister

- Phai Lik, a deputy commerce minister

* United Thai Nation, which backed former PM Prayut Chan-o-cha:

- Party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, a deputy prime minister and energy minister

- Pitcharat Laohapongchana, industry minister

- Pimpatra Wichaikul, a deputy interior minister

- Anucha Nakasai, a deputy agriculture and cooperatives minister

* Chartthaipattana:

- Party leader Varawut Silpa-archa, social development and human security minister.

* Prachachat:

- Party leader Thawee Sodsong, justice minister.