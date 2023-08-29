Sutin back in frame for defence minister

Sutin: Yet to be officially named

Pheu Thai deputy leader Sutin Klungsang has re-emerged as a defence minister candidate to appease red shirts and support the forging of closer ties between the government and the armed forces, according to a party source.

In the latest cabinet line-up, the Pheu Thai list-MP is seen taking the defence portfolio, which was previously allocated to Gen Natthapon Nakpanich, a former secretary-general of the National Security Council and a close associate of outgoing prime minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The source said Pheu Thai has decided to nominate Mr Sutin as the defence minister candidate for several reasons, including strong resistance against Gen Natthapon by red-shirt members due to his alleged role in the 2010 military crackdown on red-shirt protesters.

As the armed forces are expected to have diverse missions in addition to national security, Mr Sutin will serve as a connecting point to forge closer ties between the military and the government, said the source.

A civilian serving as the defence minister will likely bolster the government's image, the source said, adding that Mr Sutin's proposed appointment should help reduce discontent within party ranks as Gen Natthapon is considered an outsider.

However, the source said Pheu Thai expects some resistance from the military but insisted the party has no intention to "reform the military" but to "co-work" with the armed forces.

Asked if the change would upset Gen Prayut, the source said the matter must have been discussed and agreed to before Mr Sutin's nomination.

Mr Sutin, a veteran politician from Maha Sarakham, said on Monday he is ready to take the defence portfolio while noting he had not been officially informed and only learned about it from the media.

If appointed defence minister, Mr Sutin would not be the country's first civilian to assume the role.

However, other civilians who took up the post, Chuan Leekpai, Samak Sundaravej, Somchai Wongsawat and Yingluck Shinawatra, were prime ministers who had a former military officer as a deputy.

A source in the military said the armed forces have no objection to a civilian being named defence minister, but without a background in national security, he should have a former military officer as deputy. The source also said the armed forces are not worried about military reforms.

Wanwichit Boonprong, a political science lecturer at Rangsit University, said that if Mr Sutin assumes the defence minister role, it will boost the military's image because Mr Sutin is familiar with military spending and the work of the Internal Security Operations Command.

He said that he believed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin must have discussed with Gen Prayut before making the change, adding Mr Sutin also has a positive image and should be able to work with the military.

Mr Srettha said on Monday the cabinet list was complete, adding that the cabinet secretariat would have the qualifications of the proposed ministers examined before submitting the list for royal endorsement.

He declined to say who would assume the defence minister role but insisted no one would be disappointed when the name is revealed.

When asked about military reform, he said he did not like the word "reform" and preferred "co-development", adding the matter would be discussed with the armed forces first.

A source close to Gen Natthapon said the general had no role in the military crackdown on red-shirt protesters during 2009-2010, and the report about his involvement was intended to discredit him and deny him the post.